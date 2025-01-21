Minister-Designate Ahmed Ibrahim Vows to Prioritize District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP)

Ahmed Ibrahim, Ghana’s Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, has pledged to focus on the continuation and effective implementation of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) if confirmed by Parliament.

First introduced under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, DRIP aims to enhance road networks across districts, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas, to improve accessibility and stimulate economic development.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee on Tuesday, January 21, Ibrahim emphasized that the resources and machinery already procured for the initiative should not go to waste. He acknowledged the significant investment already made in the programme and committed to ensuring that the work continues effectively.

“I am determined that if given the nod, we will work together to ensure that DRIP is fully realised. The machinery procured for improving district roads has already cost a significant amount, and it cannot be allowed to go to waste,” Ibrahim stated.

The DRIP initiative, which targets unpaved district roads, was designed to address the pressing challenge of poor infrastructure that hampers transportation and economic activities, especially in less developed parts of Ghana. However, the programme has encountered challenges, including delays and concerns regarding maintenance and resource allocation, which have hindered its full-scale implementation.

Should Ibrahim assume office, he has vowed to work with relevant stakeholders to overcome these hurdles and ensure the successful delivery of the programme, which is seen as crucial for boosting economic activities, improving connectivity, and enhancing the quality of life in various districts across the country.