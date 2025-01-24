Minister-Designate Confident in Resolving Tamale Water Crisis Under Mahama’s Leadership

Ali Adolf G. John, the Minister-Designate for the Northern Region, expressed strong confidence that the long-standing water crisis in Tamale would be addressed under the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama.

During his vetting on January 23, 2025, John emphasized Mahama’s proven track record of fulfilling promises, particularly in regard to infrastructure and development projects.

John assured the Appointment Committee that resolving the Tamale water problem was a key priority for Mahama’s administration, noting that the former president had publicly committed to solving the issue. “President John Dramani Mahama made it very public that he will resolve the Tamale water problem, and this is somebody who does things that he says,” John remarked.

The water crisis in Tamale and surrounding areas has long been a source of frustration for residents, who regularly face water rationing and unreliable access to clean drinking water. Despite previous efforts to address the issue, the situation persists, prompting calls from local communities and leaders for urgent government intervention.

However, John remained optimistic during the vetting process, stating that he was confident Mahama’s leadership would bring a solution. “I am of the firm belief that once he has won, the Tamale water problem will be solved. And once it is solved, it will be extended to other districts,” he said, signaling hope for broader improvements in regional water infrastructure.

The statement comes at a time when public demand for consistent access to basic utilities like water is intensifying, and the new administration’s approach to resolving such issues will be closely watched.