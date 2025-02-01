Minister-Designate Defends Mahama’s Use of Brother’s Private Jet

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister-Designate for Government Communications, has responded to questions surrounding President John Dramani Mahama’s use of a private jet owned by his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, since assuming office.

During his parliamentary vetting on Friday, Kwakye Ofosu addressed concerns raised by Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader and ranking member of the Appointments Committee, about whether the arrangement should be classified as a gift and its potential tax implications.

When asked whether the use of the jet constituted a personal gift to President Mahama or a gift to the Office of the President, Kwakye Ofosu acknowledged that he had not given much thought to the government’s policy on gifts. However, he assured the committee that President Mahama would fulfill any legal obligations arising from the arrangement.

“I haven’t given much thought to our policy on gifts, but I can say that whatever obligations arise from any classification given to it will be met by the president,” Kwakye Ofosu stated. “He has no difficulty fulfilling any legal requirements that may come with it.”

A Practical Solution, Not a Cost to the State

Kwakye Ofosu defended the president’s decision to use his brother’s private jet, describing it as the most practical option available at the time. He emphasized that the arrangement was safe, did not endanger the president, and, most importantly, did not impose any financial burden on the state.

“It was the most viable option then. The aircraft was safe, did not endanger the president in any way, and, most importantly, it did not cost the state anything,” he argued. “As a Ghanaian, I would prefer that arrangement to what President Akufo-Addo was doing, to be fair.”

While Kwakye Ofosu did not explicitly categorize the use of the jet as a gift, he assured the committee that the president’s legal team would provide the necessary guidance on the matter. “If it is classified in any way that brings obligations, President Mahama will have no difficulty meeting them, knowing the kind of person he is,” he added.

The use of a private jet owned by the president’s brother has sparked debate about transparency, accountability, and potential conflicts of interest. Critics have questioned whether the arrangement complies with Ghana’s gift policy and whether it sets a precedent for future leaders.

Kwakye Ofosu’s defense of the arrangement highlights the government’s view that it was a cost-effective and practical solution, particularly in contrast to previous administrations’ use of state resources for presidential travel. However, the lack of clarity on its classification as a gift and the associated tax implications leaves room for further scrutiny.

As the vetting process continues, the issue underscores the importance of clear policies and transparency in government operations. For now, Kwakye Ofosu’s assurances that President Mahama will meet any legal obligations may provide some reassurance, but the debate is likely to persist as Ghanaians demand greater accountability from their leaders.

The incident also raises broader questions about the ethical considerations of using family-owned resources for official purposes, particularly in a country where public trust in government remains a critical issue. As the government moves forward, striking a balance between practicality and transparency will be key to maintaining public confidence.