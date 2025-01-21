Minister-Designate for Local Government Vows to Foster Harmony Between MMDCEs and MPs

Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, has pledged to foster a strong and cooperative relationship between Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) under his leadership.

Ibrahim, who is also the Majority Chief Whip, emphasized that he will not tolerate any rifts between the two groups and will work toward ensuring peaceful collaboration to drive development in the country’s various districts and municipalities.

Speaking before the appointments committee of Parliament on Tuesday, January 21, Ibrahim assured MPs that once confirmed, he would use his extensive experience as a Whip to create an environment of mutual respect and cooperation between MMDCEs and MPs. He stated, “I will not allow any DCE to disrespect any Member of Parliament. In the same way, I will make sure there is a common platform for any DCE and MPs to have frequent discussions for us to understand our job descriptions.”

Ibrahim also recounted instances where MPs were unable to visit their constituencies for extended periods due to alleged interference from MMDCEs, including claims of threats and disruptions organized by local authorities. He reiterated his commitment to preventing such tensions by ensuring open communication and resolving any conflicts swiftly.

The Minister-designate also addressed concerns related to the misuse of funds intended for MPs’ development projects. He warned DCEs who had previously engaged in the practice of withholding MPs’ common funds and stated firmly that such actions would not lead to electoral defeat for the MPs involved. “DCEs who sabotage their MPs in the last election couldn’t win,” Ibrahim asserted, highlighting the importance of transparent and responsible management of resources.

Ibrahim’s strong stance on improving coordination between MMDCEs and MPs reflects his intention to build a more effective and cohesive governance structure at the local level, fostering greater development across the country.