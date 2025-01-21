Minister-Designate Meets Obuasi Youth and Families After Deadly Mining Clash

The Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, along with regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been actively engaging with the youth in Obuasi, the families of the nine deceased miners, and the management of AshantiGold Ashanti (AGA) Mine in an effort to restore peace following a deadly confrontation between miners and military officers guarding the mine.

The nine miners lost their lives after military officers shot them when they attempted to access a restricted area of the AGA mine. This incident has sparked outrage and unrest in the community. In response, President John Dramani Mahama ordered a full investigation into the shooting on Sunday, January 19. The situation has since calmed, with increased security presence in the area, though schools remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Dr. Amoakohene, while interacting with the bereaved families and the local youth, urged for calm and restraint. “We don’t want anyone to take the law into their hands,” he stated, reiterating the President’s commitment to a thorough investigation into the incident. “The security officers are not supposed to be our enemy but our protectors,” he added, emphasizing the importance of peaceful resolution.

In his address, the Minister-designate also assured that the government would ensure justice and accountability, saying, “We will do a thorough investigation in this to make sure that we don’t lose lives as painful as we have again.”

As of January 21, seven of the nine miners who died have been buried following an autopsy. The burial took place with Islamic rites, as all seven were Muslims. Meanwhile, one of the four miners who were injured in the incident remains in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, with doctors fighting to save his life.

The conflict between illegal miners and the AGA mine has been an ongoing issue for years, with frequent clashes over mining concessions. Discussions are currently underway among stakeholders to address the underlying causes of the disturbances and find a long-term solution to the tensions.