Nana Kwasi Owusu -Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister has distributed face masks and hand sanitizers to registrants at 21 registration centers at SALL as safety measures to protect themselves against the coronavirus as they stepped out to register for the voter card.

He urged registrants to observe physical distancing being rolled out to help stop the spread of the virus.

The registration centers he inspected were Likpe Kukrantumi E P Primary, Baglo L/A JHS, Kute L/A JHS, Kute Border Guard Office, Kwanta L/A primary, Odumasi L/A Primary and other nineteen centres all in SALL.

Nana Owusu-Yeboa expressed the total satisfaction of the applicants coming up in their numbers of the ongoing voters’ registration exercise to compile a new electoral roll.

He was accompanied by Mr Andrews Okuma Nawil, Oti Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Hohoe were among his entourage.

