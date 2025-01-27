Minister Dr. Jumoke Oduwole Hails Adebayo Ogunlesi’s Leadership in Advancing Nigeria’s Investment Agenda

In a significant development for Nigeria’s economic future, renowned global business leader and Chairperson of Global Infrastructure Partners, Mr. Adebayo Ogunlesi, has pledged to support the country’s investment drive.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr. Ogunlesi tasked Nigeria’s Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, with coordinating a distinguished global investment strategic group. This group, which Mr. Ogunlesi will lead, will make biannual visits to Nigeria to engage with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr. Oduwole responded positively, commending Mr. Ogunlesi for his visionary leadership at the forefront of global business innovation and investment. She emphasized that his ongoing commitment to Nigeria’s economic development serves as a strong endorsement for the country’s reformed investment and trade policies. “Nigeria is poised to become a leading investment destination, particularly in digital trade and technology innovation,” Dr. Oduwole said, adding, “We welcome this remarkable show of confidence in the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR by Mr. Adebayo Ogunlesi.”

The Global Investment Strategic Group, led by Mr. Ogunlesi, will focus on key sectors that are central to Nigeria’s economic growth, such as infrastructure, technology, agriculture, and energy. The goal is to position Nigeria as a preferred destination for international investors. This initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes economic diversification, sustainable growth, and inclusive development.

Dr. Oduwole expressed her enthusiasm and readiness to facilitate the successful engagement of the Global Investment Strategic Group. She emphasized the potential transformative impact the initiative could have on Nigeria’s investment climate, highlighting that it will create game-changing economic opportunities by bringing together influential global business leaders and investors, including prominent Nigerians from the diaspora, to contribute to the country’s growth.

The collaborative effort is expected to enhance Nigeria’s standing on the global investment map and further solidify its role as an emerging leader in the global economy.