Minister Eissa Welcomes Khalifa To Algeria

The President and Spiritual Leader of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana (TMCOG) Sheikh Abul-Faidi Abdulahi Ahmed Maikano is in Allgeria to grace a Qur’an competition as guest of hounor.As part of the visit the Minister of Religious Affairs of Algeria welcome the Tijaniiya councils delegation to his office in Algiers the capital of Algeria.

The council’s entourage includes, Imam Abdul Rahim Gariba, Public Relation Officer Abubakar Baban Yara and the Media relation of the council Muhammed Muhtari Ibrahim. The chairman of TMCOG, Sheikh Tahiru Saeed, applauded the minster for getting time out of his busy schedule to meet them. He also narrated some of the successes chalked by the council and the council’s plan for the future.

Sheikh Tahiru spoke on areas that the council needs cooperation and assistance which he says will go a long way to cushion the work of the council in spreading Islam and Tijaniyya in Ghana and beyond and also help the youth acquire higher Knowledge. Speaking at the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa prays that the mutual relationship between the two entities will grow from strength to strength to build a very solid foundation for the benefit of today and future generations to come.

The President of TMOG mentioned to the minster the two great annual events the council is continuing after the demise of the initiator Shiekh Abdulai Ahmad Maikano. The Recitation of the Holy Qur’an is based on three principles’ for love and acceptance of Allah, secondly Guidance and protection of the Islamic religion in Ghana and last but not the least Peace and Prosperity to prevail in Ghana, Africa and the world.

The other event is the celebration of life of Sheikh Ahmad Tijani the founder of world Tijaniyya. These two events have been running for the past 53 and 47 years respectively. On his part the Minster of Religious Affairs of Algeria Mohammed Eissa affirms his countries and office support to the Tijaiyya Muslim Council of Ghana. He also promised to work hand in hand with the council in the field of education, Agriculture, religion and programme exchanges among other areas to achieve positive result in the spread and development of Islam and Muslims, Tijaniyya and Muridees.

Present at the meeting from the office of the minister were the Director of Adminstraion Sebeag AbdelRezak, Adviser to the minister Boughlem Azedine,Directoe of studies Djabali Nasrallah and the chief officer Mrs Mounia Slim. Earlier the Tijaniyya delegation under the leadership of the guest of honour Sheikh Abul-Faidi Abdulahi Ahmad Maikano attended the opening ceremony of the Qur’an recitation which is underway at Darul Imam in Algiers.

Also at the function were, the Ambassador of Guini Bissau,Ibrahim Sano, Ambassador of Gabon Pambou Makosso,all in Algeria and Algerian minster of religious affairs Mohhamed Eissa among other dignitries.The closing ceremony will be held on Friday. Sheikh Abul-Faidi Abdulahi Ahmad Maikano returns home on Monday 4th July, 2016.