Minister Explains Revocation of Last-Minute Appointments Amid Process Flaws

Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has defended President Mahama’s decision to annul appointments made by the previous Akufo-Addo administration after December 7, 2024.

Speaking on Citi FM, Kwakye Ofosu detailed a review that uncovered significant procedural lapses in the recruitment process.

According to him, many of the appointments were marred by irregularities: formal application letters were missing, interviews were skipped, and essential medical examinations were not conducted. In some instances, appointment letters were even backdated—a practice that, upon examination of payroll records, revealed no corresponding payments had been made.

Kwakye Ofosu stressed that these shortcomings rendered the appointments illegal, arguing that the government cannot condone hiring practices that bypass established due process. He recalled that in the final days of the previous administration, several government agencies and ministries hurried to fill vacancies, a move that raised concerns about its potential financial burden on the current government. With the nation facing economic challenges, the minister maintained that such last-minute measures would have adversely affected fiscal stability.

While critics have raised fears that these abrupt changes might disrupt public service continuity, Kwakye Ofosu’s comments reflect a broader effort by the Mahama administration to restore integrity and accountability within the public sector. By nullifying these appointments, the government aims to ensure that all future recruitments adhere strictly to legal and ethical standards—a move seen by many as essential for fostering transparency and safeguarding public resources during a critical economic period.