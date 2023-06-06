Minister extols Vice Chancellor of DHLTU for exceptional leadership

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has extolled Professor Elias N. K. Sowley, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU) for his exceptional leadership which has led to the remarkable transformation of the university.

He said the degree programmes introduced in the university under the leadership of Prof. Sowley had attracted many students to the school.

Dr. Salih said this in Wa when the leadership of the university, led by the VC, honoured an invitation extended to them by the minister during the 4th congregation ceremony of the DHLTU held at the weekend which the minister was the Guest of Honour.

The minister said the invitation was occasioned by the achievements of the university including the introduction of the degree programmes contained in the university status report presented by Prof. Sowley during the ceremony.

Dr. Salih took the opportunity to redeem a promise he made during the congregation ceremony to honour the best-graduating students of the school.

As such, Mr Ibrahim Latif, who graduated with Higher National Diploma (HND) in Electrical Engineering, received GH₵1,500.00 from the Regional Minister, while Madam Helena Efua Arthur-Twintoh, who also graduated with HND in Dispensing Technology, received GH₵1000.00.

“When you gave your report, it entailed a lot of progress that you have made, particularly the courses that you have introduced at the degree level.” Dr. Salih said.

The VC, in his report, said the university had been accredited to run seven Bachelor of Technology programmes including Bachelor of Technology in Hospitality and Catering Management.

He expressed optimism about introducing post-graduate programmes in the school before exiting the university as the VC.

The Minister also commended the VC for ensuring stability and togetherness among the staff of the school which was a panacea for its growth.

Dr. Salih said the unity between them “is what we are seeing now in the university and it’s my expectation and prayer that the relationship will continue to be enhanced so that we will benefit from the fruits of the university.”

Dr. Salih urged the management of the DHLTU to leverage Information Technology (IT) to help bridge the distance gap to enable people study in the DHTU without necessarily having to be in the school.

He also encouraged the management to introduce short courses at the school for the informal sector to appreciate the impact of the university by gaining expert knowledge to improve their businesses and endeavours.

While assuring the leadership of the DHLTU of his unwavering support, Dr. Salih said he would present a proposal to the president to consider constructing a students’ hostel at the DHLTU as one of his legacy projects in the Upper West Region.

Prof. Sowley expressed gratitude to the Minister for supporting the university over the years saying, “I think that it’s a sign of good leadership, servant leadership, realising that you are here for the people.”