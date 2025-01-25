Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu Highlights Swift Government Response to Fuel Crisis

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Ghana’s Minister of State designate for Government Communications, has shared details of the government’s quick and coordinated efforts that helped avert a potential national crisis when the closure of the Western Gas Pipeline led to a disruption in fuel supplies.

In an interview on TV3’s Key Points on January 25, 2025, Kwakye Ofosu described the crisis as one of the government’s early significant challenges. He recounted how the Chief of Staff convened an emergency meeting on the second day of the new administration. Within hours, a comprehensive plan was put in place, and by the following days, fuel supplies began arriving in critical areas, stabilizing the situation.

Kwakye Ofosu credited the efficient planning and collaboration between government ministries as the key factors that prevented a prolonged disaster. He also highlighted the importance of having the right personnel in the public sector, stressing that with proper motivation, Ghana’s Civil Service has the potential to deliver effective solutions in times of crisis.

His comments emphasize the need for governments to invest in proactive systems and ensure their teams are prepared to act swiftly during emergencies.