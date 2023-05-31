Minister for Bono Region Congratulate Bofoakwa Tano FC

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene has congratulated Bofoakwa Tano FC after their impressive performance that saw them beat Techiman 11Wonders in the qualification round for the 2023/2024 Premiership Club Competition.

Bofoakwa Tano FC scored 7 penalty goals against 6 goals scored by Techiman 11Wonders, in a thrilling match that took place on Tuesday, 30th May 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In a statement, the Minister commended the team for their excellent performance, stating that their qualification will boost the economy of Sunyani, the capital of the Bono Region.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahen emphasized that the Sunyani economy will benefit greatly due to the influx of supporters of big teams such as Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak, who will travel to Sunyani to watch football games.

She further added that various small businesses such as water sellers, candy vendors, chop bars, restaurants, and other vendors will have a market.

The Minister also reiterated her support for sports development and pledged to work with all stakeholders in the region to ensure that sports is given the needed boost for growth.

Bono Minister urged the club to work hard to prepare for the competition and make the region proud.

Bofoakwa Tano FC has been in fine form in recent times and their qualification for the premiership competition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players, coaching staff, and management team.

The team will be looking to make a strong impression in the competition and represent the Bono Region to the fullest.