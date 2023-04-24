Minister for Chieftaincy supports Muslim community in Volta

Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minster for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has donated food items to the Muslim Community in the Volta Region to help break the religious fast of Ramadan.

The month-long fast concludes with the sighting of the new moon, and all adepts of the Mohammedan faith feast after a general prayer.

The items, including bags of rice and gallons of cooking lipids, were presented on behalf of the chieftaincy minister by Mr. Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs.

The Minister wished the community a peaceful and successful celebration.

Alhaji Muniru Ali, Regional Imam, receiving the items, thanked the Minister for the generosity and said the community would continue to support the nation with prayers.

He said the community appreciated the support of the Government and assured that the items would be utilised for the fulfillment of all.