Minister for Communications and Digitalisation inaugurates 11 member GMET Governing Board

An Eleven (11) member Governing Board of the Ghana Meteorological Agency has been inaugurated in Accra on Thursday, 17th February, 2022.

The Board has Mr. George Isaac Amoo as Chairman, with Mr. Eric Esuman, Mrs. Magdalene Ewuraesi Apenteng, Mad. Cecilia Sheitu Nyadia, Mr. Ben Yaw Ampomah, Ing. Theophilus Nii Okai, Dr. Peter Bilson Obour, Mr. Bright Lomotey Adjokatcher, Mr. Kwabena A. Apenteng, Dr. Rosina Kyerematen, and another member who’ll be joining later.

In her address after swearing in the 11 Member Board, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP), Minister for Communications and Digitalisation posited the role of the Meteorological Agency is critical due to the sudden changes in the climate and weather conditions as a result of rising temperatures across the world and therefore of utmost importance as the Agency is fully equipped to deliver effectively on its mandate.

She also indicated that, actualizing the vision of Ghana in becoming the aviation hub of the sub-region hinges on the ability of the Agency to provide timely and reliable weather and climatic information especially for aviation purposes.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, underscored the need to improving Infrastructure and logistics, Enhancing the human resource capacity and strengthening the Internal Income Generating capacity of the Agency as being part of the transformation process with the context of the GMet Five-Year Strategic Plan, which ends in the year 2023.

She however, mentioned the inadequate requisite scientific, technological and human capabilities to monitor forecast and announce early warning signals of severe weather and climate events to avert imminent dangers resulting from climate change as some challenges GMet had to deal with.

The Hon. Minister, therefore entreated the board to come out with various innovative funding mechanisms that will transform the Agency into a robust, reliable and self-sustaining entity.

She however indicated her confidence in the Board to formulate innovative strategies to transform the Agency into a more effective and efficient institutions.

The Chairman for the Board, Mr. George Isaac Amoo assured the Minister on behalf of the Board of their commitment to work hard to reposition GMet to meet international standard.

He emphasized that, GMet is going to be repositioned such that the effect of weather forecasts would be felt everywhere making it necessary for all Ghanaians to make an informed decision on their daily movements.