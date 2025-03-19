Minister for Labour and YEA Launch Work Abroad Program

The Minister of Labour, Jobs, and Employment, Hon. Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, in partnership with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has officially launched the Ghana Work Abroad Program—an initiative designed to connect Ghanaian talent with global employment opportunities in a safe and structured way.

Speaking at the launch event at La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra, Dr. Pelpuo emphasized that this program is more than just about finding jobs—it’s about changing lives.

“Every young person deserves a chance to build a better future, whether here in Ghana or abroad. This initiative provides a legal and safe pathway for our youth to gain skills, earn an income, and contribute to Ghana’s economy through remittances,” Dr. Pelpuo said, his voice filled with optimism.

The Ghana Work Abroad Program is designed to open doors in industries such as artisanship, hospitality, transportation (drivers and logistics), agriculture, and construction. Applicants will go through a transparent selection process, receive certified training in Romania, and be placed in ethical, well-monitored jobs overseas.

Dr. Pelpuo assured the public that there will be full government oversight to ensure that Ghanaian workers are treated fairly and provided with proper working conditions. He also announced that bilateral agreements with host countries will be established to guarantee fair wages, legal protections, and worker benefits.

For young professionals like Kwame Asare, a trained welder from Kumasi, this program offers a lifeline. “I’ve struggled to find consistent work despite my skills. This gives me a real chance to earn, save, and support my family,” he shared, his eyes filled with hope.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), a key implementing partner, will oversee the registration and training of selected applicants. CEO of YEA, Mr. Malik Basintale, noted that the program is part of a larger vision to combat unemployment through innovative and sustainable means.

“We are not just sending people abroad to work; we are investing in their future and in Ghana’s economic growth. By ensuring they are well-trained and legally employed, we are setting them up for long-term success,” he said.

Beyond job creation, the initiative addresses the dangers of irregular migration by providing a safer alternative. Many young Ghanaians risk their lives seeking better opportunities abroad, often falling into the hands of traffickers or exploitative employers.

With backing from international partners including the European Union, GIZ, IOM, ICMPD, and the ILO, the program has strong support to ensure its success. Inter-Ministerial Steering and Technical Committees have also been put in place to oversee policy implementation and ensure smooth coordination.

For many, this initiative represents not just a job, but a chance to redefine their future. The Ghana Work Abroad Program is a beacon of hope—one that promises new beginnings for Ghana’s youth.