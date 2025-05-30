Minister For Labour Calls for Urgent Action to End Child Labour in Ghana

The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Hon. Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has issued a passionate call for intensified national efforts to eliminate child labour in Ghana. Speaking at the national launch and colloquium to commemorate World Day Against Child Labour, held at the Kofi Annan ICT Centre in Ridge, the Minister highlighted the alarming scale of the problem and urged all stakeholders to renew their commitment.

Drawing on the 2021 National Population and Housing Census, Dr. Pelpuo revealed that approximately 2 million Ghanaian children representing 28 percent are engaged in child labour, often in hazardous sectors such as agriculture, fishing, domestic service, and informal employment.

“Child labour remains one of the most pressing developmental challenges confronting our nation,” the Minister said, stressing that while poverty is a root cause, Ghana already has the laws, policies, and programmes needed to tackle the issue.

Under this year’s global theme, “Progress is clear, but there is more to do. Let’s speed up,” Dr. Pelpuo outlined key interventions: implementing national action plans, strengthening legal enforcement, scaling up inspections and sanctions, and improving access to quality education.

He also cited vital social protection initiatives, including the Cocoa Enhancement Programme, Ghana Cocoa Board’s Child-Education Support, the Ghana School Feeding Programme, and the LEAP programme, all aimed at breaking the poverty cycle fueling child labour.

Dr. Pelpuo emphasized that achieving the global goal of eliminating child labour by 2030 will require deepened partnerships with international bodies such as the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF, as well as active collaboration with traditional leaders, civil society, parents, the private sector, and local communities.

The Minister announced plans for intensified nationwide campaigns using media, schools, community forums, and digital platforms to raise public awareness on the harmful effects of child labour.

He praised the resilience of affected children and families and challenged stakeholders across all sectors to act boldly. “Together, we can build a Ghana where no child is forced to work — only to learn, grow, and dream,” Dr. Pelpuo concluded.