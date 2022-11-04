Minister for Tourism receives special citation from Northern Region GJA

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, has received a special citation from the Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for his continual support for media development in the region.

Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the GJA, and Mr. Yakubu Abdul Majeed, the Northern Region Chairman of the GJA presented the citation to Dr Alhaji Awal during the Northern Region GJA Awards night held on Wednesday in Tamale.

The citation read: “Your story began as a young reporter but with determination, zeal and tenacity, you rose through the ranks and got to the zenith.”

It said “Now, you are a globally recognised icon for your initiatives that have helped in creating jobs for many in our country.”

The citation added: “But for your generosity and benevolence, this event would not have been possible. For this and many more of your goodness and kindness, we, the Leadership of GJA in the Northern Region, present this citation to you in recognition and appreciation of your magnificent support.”

The awards ceremony was on the theme: “Promoting Tourism and Culture to create Jobs: The Role of the Media.”

A representative of the Buipewura Jinapor II, Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area in the Savannah Region in the person of the Danyenpewura Jingbelle 1, the Divisional Chief of Buipe Traditional Area, chaired the event, which was attended by government representatives including the Regional Ministers of Northern and North East Regions, representative of the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, partners of the GJA, media practitioners amongst other stakeholders.

Seven journalists, who distinguished themselves through their work in 2021, were also recognised during the Awards.

Dr Awal, upon receiving the citation, expressed gratitude to the Northern Region GJA for the recognition and gave assurance of his continued support for the media in the country.

He commended Journalists in the region for supporting efforts to maintain peace, helping to accelerate development in the area.

Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of GJA lauded Dr Awal’s contribution to the media, saying he was a trailblazer in the media industry having started as reporter and becoming a media owner, and a distinguished public servant.