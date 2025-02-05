Minister Ibrahim Tia Pledges Agricultural Transformation in North East Region

The newly appointed North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, has outlined his vision for agricultural transformation, emphasizing its role as a cornerstone for economic development in the region. On his first day in office, he addressed enthusiastic constituents, pledging to take bold steps in improving farming activities and ensuring food security.

According to Minister Tia, the North East Region has untapped agricultural potential that, if properly harnessed, could contribute significantly to Ghana’s food supply. He pointed to Burkina Faso’s success in tomato farming as an example, stating that the North East Region can achieve similar results and even surpass expectations in rice production.

“If Burkina Faso can produce tomatoes, we can equally do the same in North East Region. We can also go into rice farming, and North East alone can produce rice to feed the whole of Ghana,” he asserted.

His vision includes providing farmers with improved seeds, modern farming equipment, and better irrigation systems. He also plans to collaborate with agricultural experts, research institutions, and development partners to introduce innovative farming techniques that will increase yields and improve the livelihoods of local farmers.

Furthermore, the Minister pledged to support policies that ensure farmers have access to ready markets and fair pricing for their produce. “One major challenge facing our farmers is the lack of a structured market. I will work closely with the relevant authorities to establish storage and processing facilities to reduce post-harvest losses and ensure that our farmers get value for their hard work,” he stated.

Farmers and stakeholders have welcomed this initiative, expressing optimism that the Minister’s leadership will bring long-term solutions to the agricultural sector’s challenges. Many believe that with the right policies and investments, the North East Region can become an agricultural powerhouse in Ghana.