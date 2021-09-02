Minister inspects damaged roads in Tamale

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways on Monday assessed the damage caused to portions of some prime roads in the Tamale Metropolis after series of heavy downpours and gave assurance that government will immediately fix them.

Portions of the ring road from Lamashegu to Vittin, and the storm drain at Vittin were damaged following the latest torrential rains that hit the Tamale Metropolis on Monday, August 31.

The damage to the portions of the road did not affect traffic flow, however, they needed to be fixed immediately to avoid further damages.

Mr Amoako-Atta, who was accompanied by Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister and a Team of Engineers from the Ministry of Roads and Highways on the assessment tour, said the government did not want any part of the country to be cut-off, hence his decision to assess the situation for urgent action to be taken to fix the damages.

He said “What happened here, just like the Upper West Region, deserves equal attention”

He added that “Ours is an active government that has been fixing all the problems of the country since 2017.”

He paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Tamale, Gukpe-Naa Alhassan Abdulai to brief him on his mission in the metropolis and assured him of the government’s commitment to fixing the situation.

Last Monday, torrential rains destroyed properties running into hundreds of thousand Ghana cedis in the Tamale Metropolis resulting in ongoing construction works at key residential and commercial enclaves of the metropolis badly damaged and businesses halting activities for fear of suffering further losses.