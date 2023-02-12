Minister inspects Ho Airport ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport, has paid a working visit to the Ho Airport to access readiness for the nation’s 66th anniversary celebrations, which would be held in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

The unused domestic airport would get a chance to prove its worth with the upcoming annual ceremony, facilitating the heavy logistic flow including thousands of visitors and dignitaries.

The Transport Minister led a team that included Mr. Emmanuel Bossman, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Paul Adom Otchere, Board Chairman of Ghana Airports Company (GACL), and other members of the Board, and officers of GACL.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, joined the team on the tour, and inspected operational areas including the arrival and departure halls, air traffic control, the fire station, and the emergency operations centre.

The Transport Minister received the assurance that the airport was ready to meet the burden of the event, and that all facilities were ready for service.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had selected the Volta Region to host the 66th independence celebrations.

Construction works at the new 5,000 capacity Ho Youth Resource Centre, a race to complete the Ho-Sokode dual carriage, and the rehabilitation of a line connecting the airport to the venue among other activities all indicate the coming mega event.