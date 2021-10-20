Minister inspects ultra-modern police barracks at Kwabenya

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Tuesday inspected the progress of works on an ultra-modern police barracks at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

The facility has primary and junior high school, a clinic, a fuel filling station, a district police office, mechanical workshop and a 504-unit apartment.

The barracks, which is 80 per cent complete, is under the land swap agreement between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources through the Lands Commission and a private developer.

The Minister stated that his Ministry was working collaboratively with the Ministries of the Interior and Defence to free up space around 37 and airport city enclave to ensure that more barracks were built in that enclave.

He explained that the modern city enclave will help beautify the landscape of Accra and bring about economic activities within the area. saying that the initiative will become “a city within a city”.

The inspection was part of his two-day tour of the Greater Accra Region and was accompanied by his Deputy Minister, in charge of Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, the acting. Executive Secretary of Lands Commission, Mr. James Dadson and other key officials from the Ministry and the Lands Commission