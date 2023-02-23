Minister inspects work at new Ho Stadium

Madam Cecilia Dapaah, Sanitation and Water Resources Minister has inspected works on the construction of the new youth resource Centre in Ho.

Accompanied by the Deputy Minister and some other heads of the Ministry, her checks covered water supply and sanitary facility availability at the site, which is to play host to the upcoming national Independence Day parade.

The event is expected to be the largest national gathering in the Region with more than 5,000 dignitaries and important personalities in attendance, and there is a mad rush to get the 5,000-capacity facility, which is more than 70 percent complete, ready for the mega event.

The Minister was in to personally endorse systems and provisions for water supply.

Madam Dapaah inspected the installation of a 40,000 cubic meter water storage system, and ascertained the completion of water extension, and the flow pressure.

She took time to ensure all pipes were laid and work on sanitary facilities including washrooms progressed favourably.

The Minister told the media that she was, “happy with the progress,” and that all other related facilities were in place.

“So far as sanitation and water is concerned, we will be home and dry,” she said while commending the design of the facility.

There is heavy roads rehabilitation in the Municipality and highways connecting the national capital of Accra.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister gave the assurance that the venue would be ready for the celebration.