Minister lauds Afreximbank contribution to Ghana’s economy

The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has lauded the contribution of the Afreximbank to the economy of Ghana over the years.

He said the Bank had been a worthy partner supporting many development projects in the country and cited the bank’s provision of $750 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Adam lauded the board of directors and management of the bank for working to grow the assets of the bank from $5 billion to about $27 billion as of September 2022.

He expressed the hope the annual meeting in Accra would outline solutions to address the economic challenges facing Africa, adding Ghana was proud to host the Annual General Meeting in Accra.

Speaking at a media launch of the meeting in Accra, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah, said the meeting in Accra would, among, discuss issues finance, energy, and transportation.

“The meeting will discuss challenges facing Africa and proffer solutions to address them,” he stated.

Prof Oramah said the choice of the overarching theme “Delivering the Vision: Building Prosperity for Africans” was informed by the critical role that Afreximbank had played over the last three decades in the promotion of economic integration in Africa through support for intra-African trade and investment, diversification of sources of growth and exports for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

“At the same time, the event provides the opportunity to confront challenges and re-energise Africans towards the attainment of the Pan-African Vision of an Integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its citizens, representing a dynamic force in the international arena, “Prof Oramah stated.

He stated the 30th Anniversary celebration will be the first gathering of Global Africa, where the African participating states would welcome the new participating States from the Caribbean.

“It is a gathering of Africans from all walks of life, with stakeholders traversing Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

We are also expecting strong participation from the Caribbean Community, including Prime Ministers, government officials and corporate leaders, as well as members of the Diaspora Community from other parts of the world.

Also, the African Union (AU) and its agencies, including the AfCFTA Secretariat, as well as the academic community, experts, and leaders from other regions of the world as well as senior representatives and officials from multilateral and international organisations will participate in the meeting, Prof Oramah stated.

He commended the government for the decision to host the programme in Accra.

“The choice of Ghana as host of Afreximbank’s 30th Anniversary wasn’t a difficult one.

First, Ghana is the birthplace of Pan-Africanism, and its pioneer and successive leaders have shown unwavering

commitment to the Pan-African ideals. Also, the recent successful Year of Return ushered in a new sense of belonging and oneness irrespective of geographic boundaries,” Prof Oramah stated.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, said Afreximbank had been one of the great partners of Ghana.

He said when other development partners shied away from Ghana because of the current financial crisis the country was facing, Afreximbank came to the aid of the country.

He wished Afreximbank well for a successful conference in Ghana.

Ghana will play host to the 30th Annual Meeting of the African Import-Export Bank (Afreximbank) in Accra between June 18-22, 2023.

It is expected to be attended by more than 3000 participants, including shareholders of the Bank, African leaders and senior government officials from within and outside Africa, Ministers, Central Bank Governors, Chief Executive Officer of major banks, non-banks, banking and financial experts, academics, representatives on international organisations, development partners, non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations and Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises.

The three-day programme to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre, will also mark the 30th anniversary of the bank.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to open the meeting on the theme: “Delivering the Vision: Creating Prosperity for Africans.”