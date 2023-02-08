Minister lauds Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission for contribution to national development

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has lauded the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana for its enormous contributions to the development drive of the country.

He said the mission had made a significant impact in the country in the areas of education, health, social, and human capital development among others over the years.

Dr Salih gave the commendations in Wa when the leadership of Humanity First Ghana, a non-government organisation (NGO) unit of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, called on him on Tuesday during their visit to the region to undertake some activities of the NGO.

Humanity First Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Wa Municipal Hospital as part of its commitment to supporting the facility to deliver quality healthcare services to the people.

As such, the NGO supported the facility with capacity building for the staff and donated some critical medical equipment to it. “The state appreciates the contribution of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, particularly its contribution to the forward march in the Upper West Region over the years,” Dr Salih said.

The Minister observed that since the introduction of the NGO in the Upper West Region, it had impacted positively on the lives of the people.

He added that the activities of the NGO were to supplement, “what the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission is renowned for particularly in the Upper West Region.”

The Minister expressed gratitude to the NGO for extending its services to the Wa West and the Nadowli-Kaleo Districts and expressed hope that it would cover the entire region soon.

“I want to assure you of our support. Whatever support we can offer you to ease your operation in the region, please be assured that I will certainly do that,” Dr Salih assured.

Mr Umar Faruk Ali, the Chairman of Humanity First Ghana, said the NGO had signed a contract with Bliss Eye Care, a private Eye Clinic in Wa, to conduct eye surgeries for at least 300 people in the region.

He said the team was, thus, in the region to support Bliss Eye Care to conduct ey surgery for the people in the Wa Municipality, Wa West, and Nadowli-Kaleo Districts under its Gift of Sight discipline.

Mr Ali said the eye screening had been done and surgery began with about 50 surgeries conducted so far.

“We will continue in all areas and see how our impact can be felt in the region. It is not going to be a one-time stop, we will continue until the last person’s health is accommodated,” he indicated.