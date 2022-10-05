Minister lauds Free SHS for turning around School’s academic performance

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has lauded the leadership of Dormaa Senior High School for turning around the School’s academic performance from low to high height.

He said from 21.5 per cent in 2016 to 89 per cent in 2020 was worth commending and urged other schools to emulate the best practices leading to the turnaround of the Dormaa School.

“The Dormaa SHS turnaround is a true testimony of the impact of the Free Senior High School policy, which has increased enrolment and quality of education as well,” he said.

This was in a statement from the Ministry when the Minister delivered a speech at the Speech and Prize Giving Day and the 75th anniversary of Dormaa SHS in the Bono region.

Statistics from the School stated that in 2016, 21.5 of the students qualified for admission into tertiary institutions, in 2017, 50 per cent qualified, in 2018, 55 per cent qualified, in 2019, 78.2 per cent qualified and in 2020, 89 per cent qualified.

The Minister reiterated the President’s commitment to providing the needed resources for the provision of quality education in the country.

Dr Adutwum pledged to continue supporting schools in the country with the right policies and initiatives that stood the chance of transforming the nation’s economy through education.

He challenged the leadership of the school to help increase the enrolment of students pursuing Science in the school because it played a critical role in the transformation of the nation’s economy.

“Your future is in your own hands, so be determined, work hard, remain focused and don’t relax. Take advantage of what is going on in the School to shape your future, ” he said.

The Headmaster of the School, Mr Nicholas Asamoah, thanked the teaching and non-teaching staff, and other stakeholders of the School for efforts at improving the School’s academic records.

Mr Asamoah appealed to the government to complete an old dining hall and kitchen building in the School and also help expand infrastructure to accommodate the increasing student population.