Minister Leads Residents To Clean Up Environment

The Western North Regional Minister, Mr. Wibert Petty Brentum, led a major clean-up exercise over the weekend in Sefwi Wiawso, the regional capital. The event was organised to raise awareness ahead of the new monthly sanitation initiative, which will take place on the first Saturday of every month.

The clean-up exercise is part of the minister’s agenda to improve environmental hygiene through the efforts of local governments.

Mr. Brentum urged residents to embrace environmental hygiene to prevent diseases.

He advised shop owners and business operators to manage their waste responsibly and adopt a positive attitude toward environmental cleanliness.

Hon Brentum also promised to work toward making the Western North Region the cleanest in Ghana.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sefwi Wiawso, Mr. Gyasi Dominic, echoed the minister’s sentiments, stating that the weekend’s exercise was primarily to create awareness of the upcoming monthly clean-up initiative. He said the campaign will be implemented across all districts and municipalities across the country.

Mr. Gyasi stressed the importance of creating bylaws to support the initiative and ensure its sustainability. He announced that waste bins will be made available to every shop and business within the municipality to help with proper waste disposal and law enforcement.

Residents, including nursing students who participated in the clean-up exercise, expressed their support and appreciation. They described the initiative as timely and essential in preventing disease outbreaks and maintaining a healthier environment.

The event saw enthusiastic involvement from various groups, including nursing students, senior high school students, and other community members, making it a successful and commendable step toward cleaner communities.