Mr. Kwasi Adu Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister has begun lobbying for local and foreign investors into the region to invest and create job opportunities there.

He has already met with the Saudi Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Meshal Al-Rogiat to declare the region’s preparedness to partner with Saudi investors for industrial development.

Mr Gyan told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, that his outfit was ready to partner Saudi investors who had also expressed interest to invest in the region to make it the dairy belt of West Africa.

He said with that focus, the dairy belt would enable farmers in livestock and cattle farming, to add value to their products, again it would create a supply chain to provide raw materials to industries that produce milk-based products such as powdered milk, cheese, yoghurt and baby food.

Mr. Gyan also mentioned other investment opportunities in the tourism sector, large scale vegetable farming, large-scale farming to supply raw materials to agro-industries in the country and beyond.

Mr Meshal Al-Rogiat, the Saudi ambassador mentioned the relationship between the people of Ghana and Saudi Arabia, saying he was optimistic, Ghana and Saudi Arabia would continue to build on the strength of the existing collaborative efforts for mutual benefits.

He mentioned that a tour for Saudi business delegation in the country was in the pipeline later in the year.

Ambassador Al-Rogiat expressed hope that the minister’s gesture would yield positive results that could lead to business opportunities in the country and also promised to visit the region.