The Minister of. Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been honoured by two institutions at separate ceremonies in Accra.

The honour which coincided with his birthday last Friday were by the leadership of the Dzelukpe Anlo State in the Volta region and the Constituency Secretaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

Both institutions attributed the honour to the role and impact made by Dr Adutwum during the first term of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government towards the development of education in the country.

They said the role played by the Minister towards the introduction of the Free Senior High School and the double track system of education were worth noting as it brought a lot of gains to parents, students and the nation as a whole.

Another reason the two institutions assigned to the honour was the humility, selflessness, his respect for people irrespective of political, ethnic, religion and other social affiliations.

Speaking to the two delegations at separate ceremonies, Dr Adutwum thanked them for the honour done him, as it would spur him on to do more for the development of education in the country.

He said, getting the best for the nation required a multi-sectorial approach since the collective effort of all could help get the best results for the various facets of the economy.

The Education Minister again said, although it was the responsibility of the Government to initiate development policies for the country, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government was ready to listen or receive any kind of inputs from all for the development and interest of the nation.

He appealed to parents and society in general to develop interest in the education of their children so they could monitor the progress being made to enable them give the right support or advice at the right time.

The leadership of the Dzelukpe Anlo State in the Volta region presented a Kente cloth and traditional sandals to the Minister and another cloth to the spouse of the Minister.

The delegation from the Ashanti region, on the other hand, presented a citation which was read to the Minister, congratulating him on his elevation to the Substantive Minister position.

It attributed Dr Adutwum’s elevation to the trust the President, Nana Akufo Addo had in him, urging him to work extra hard to deliver the President’s vision of transforming the nation’s education to meet the 21st century needs.

The two delegations used the occasion (which coincided with the Minister’s birthday) to wish him a happy birthday after they had presented their gift to him.

The leader of the Dzelukpe Anlo State, Togbi Gobah Tengey Seddon, pledged the support of the people of the Volta region to the Minister of Education and urged him to continue to do more towards the development of education in the country.