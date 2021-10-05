Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has not resigned, the Public Relations Department of the Ministry said on Tuesday.

It debunked reports on social media that the Minister has resigned, saying there is no truth in them.

A statement from the Department said: “There is no truth in these rumours. Mr Ofori-Atta is at post and focused on his mandate given to him by President Akufo-Addo to serve the people of Ghana in his capacity as Finance Minister.”

It urged the public to disregard those rumours.