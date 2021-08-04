Minister of Youth and Sports sets up Committee for National Fitness Day

Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister of Youth and Sports, has set up a 11-Member Committee for the organization of the National Fitness Day envisioned by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The 11-Member Committee would be chaired by the Deputy Minister of Sports Evans Opoku Bobie, with Professor Peter Twumasi, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Jerry Ahmed Shaibu, Tamimu Issah, Musah Superior, as members.

The rest are, Mr. Ahmed Abdulai Abu, Samuel Korsah, Susana Amoo, Perpetual Lomokie Akwadaa and Dr. Gifty Oware Aboagye.

Speaking at the inauguration on Tuesday, the minister congratulated the members on the Committee on their nomination to serve on this noble Committee and noted that the National Fitness Day is a special day set aside for fitness activities all over the country in all age categories.

He said, the National Fitness Day is designed to promote fitness and good health among the general public and to reduce the rate of non-communicable diseases among Ghanaians and Government spending on non-communicable health related issues.

He added that the Day is to create awareness about fitness and health issues and also promote community sports and recreation.

The Minister tasked the Committee to develop strategies to realize this vision of the Vice President adding that “Studies have shown that, regular fitness exercise can improve your muscle strength and boost ones endurance. It delivers oxygen and nutrients to the person’s tissues and helps his/her cardiovascular system work more efficiently.”

The Deputy Minister, Mr. Opoku Bobie assured the Committee would work hard to deliver and that a roadmap for the event will be reason to commence preparations for the National Fitness Day.