Minister Orders Probe into Odumase Explosion, Pledges Support for Victims

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene has called for a comprehensive investigation into the devastating explosion at Odumase, near Konongo in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality, which left three people dead and several others injured.

The blast, which occurred at 19:03 hours on Wednesday, 5 March, damaged 30 buildings and eight shops, sending shockwaves through the community.

The incident took a dire turn when firefighters responding to the scene were met with a secondary explosion from a shop storing explosives. Five fire personnel were injured, and their fire tender was damaged. A pump operator collapsed, halting firefighting efforts, while hostile civilians reportedly threw stones at the responders, forcing them to retreat.

Dr. Amoakohene condemned the explosion, describing it as a tragic reminder of the 2022 Appiatse disaster, which also involved explosives. He vowed to ensure those responsible for the Odumase incident face justice. “I had hoped we wouldn’t experience such a tragedy again after Appiatse, but here we are. I have instructed security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, particularly in mining communities, to determine if others are illegally storing or selling explosives,” he stated.

The Minister emphasized the need for accountability, calling the storage and sale of explosives in residential areas an act of lawlessness. “We are on top of the situation, and I assure you that the security agencies will leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” he added.

In a gesture of support, Dr. Amoakohene donated GHC5,000 to each affected household to help alleviate the financial burden caused by the explosion. The funds are intended to provide immediate relief to families who lost loved ones or suffered property damage.

The Odumase explosion has reignited concerns about the illegal storage and handling of explosives in Ghana, particularly in mining communities. Authorities are under pressure to enforce stricter regulations and prevent similar tragedies in the future. As investigations continue, the community remains in mourning, grappling with the loss of lives and the widespread destruction caused by the blast.