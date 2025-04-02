Minister Orders Swift Road Repairs on Key Motorways

Roads Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza has directed local contractors First Sky and Ozwald Investments Limited to mobilise immediately for construction on the Ashaiman-Afienya stretch and the Tema Motorway to Dawhenya stretch.

The directive, issued during an emergency visit to the affected areas, comes as a response to longstanding traffic congestion and safety concerns impacting road users.

Agbodza emphasized the government’s commitment to human security, noting that the contractors have shown considerable dedication despite challenges in the road sector.

The minister expressed optimism that the prompt remedial work will significantly reduce travel times and alleviate the burden on daily commuters.