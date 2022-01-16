Minister provides scholarships for 53 engineering, eight medical students

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, has stressed the need for Ghana to take science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education seriously.

According to him, this was the way to go to harness the development potential of the country, saying studies had shown that the accelerated growth of any society was dependent on the depth of its technocrats and scientists.

“We should encourage our youth to take up courses on STEM to churn out the requisite creative thinkers to address the country’s development challenges,” he told the Ghana News Agency, in an interview at Jachie in the Ashanti Region.

This was on the sidelines of the presentation of an educational scholarship package for some 61 tertiary students in the Bosomtwe Constituency.

The beneficiaries, made up of 53 engineering and eight medical students, and selected from various communities in the Constituency, have gained admissions to pursue medicine and engineering-related courses at various Ghanaian universities.

They include the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) as well as University for Development Studies (UDS).

This brings to 91 the total number of engineering and medical students in the Constituency, currently being supported by the Minister to complete their university education.

“My vision is to get 100 engineers from this Constituency within a 10-year period,” he told the GNA, adding that the sponsorship, coming from his own personal resources, covered school fees, accommodation, and feeding.

Aside from the package, the Minister is also providing the beneficiaries with laptop computers to enhance their educational development.

Touching on the ‘Yaw Osei Adutwum Foundation’, he said the initiative was meant to contribute significantly to improving the human resource base of the Constituency.

Dr Adutwum advised the students to justify their selection for the scholarship package by studying assiduously to realize their goals in life.

“You should remember that you have your own destiny in your hands,” the Minister remarked.

Mr Joseph Kwasi Asuming, the Bosomtwe District Chief Executive (DCE), lauded the Minister for the gesture and his general contribution to educational growth in the area.

“The District is grateful for the impact you are making on education,” the DCE noted.

He said the transformational leadership demonstrated by the Minister had brought in its wake an increase in the number of second-cycle educational institutions as well as students attending universities in the area.