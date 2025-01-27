Minister Quame Gyedu Calls for Better TV Representation for Musicians Outside Accra

Kumasi-based contemporary gospel artist, Minister Quame Gyedu, has called for greater TV representation for musicians outside Accra, citing it as a major obstacle to their recognition, particularly in prestigious awards like the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Speaking on Akoma FM’s Saturday Entertainment 360 hosted by Tony Best, Minister Gyedu expressed his gratitude for the introduction of a new category, Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song, which celebrates gospel songs that blend contemporary genres like R&B, hip-hop, and pop with traditional gospel elements. However, he emphasized that while the new category is a step in the right direction, much more needs to be done to level the playing field for musicians outside the capital.

“I think that this addition is laudable, but my commendation is limited because over the years, the TGMA has not been favorable to musicians outside of Accra,” he explained. “While radio coverage for Kumasi-based artists is decent, the real challenge lies with TV coverage, which plays a crucial role in how artists are discovered and celebrated. Musicians from this part of the country are not being given the platform they deserve on TV, which hinders their visibility.”

Minister Gyedu further added that Kumasi has a vibrant music scene, with talented artists producing quality work that deserves recognition. He believes that it is high time these artists are acknowledged and fairly compensated for their efforts. “We have the craft, and we’re doing well. It’s about time we see our efforts reflected in the recognition we receive,” he said.