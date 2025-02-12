Minister Sam George Engages UK High Commissioner on Ghana’s Digital Transformation

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon Sam Nartey George (MP), has emphasized the importance of data synchronization in Ghana. This move is expected to drive the country’s digital transformation and foster economic growth.

Data synchronization is the process of ensuring that multiple copies of a dataset remain consistent across different systems or locations.

Hon Sam George said this when the UK High Commissioner and her team paid a courtesy call to the Ministry in Accra last Friday, 7th February 2025.

According to him, data synchronization is crucial in Ghana for accurate and up-to-date data which enables policymakers and stakeholders to make informed decisions.

“Automated data collection reduces manual errors and increases productivity”, he added.

The Hon. Minister was confident that Synchronized data would enable government agencies and institutions to provide better services to citizens.

He was of the view that the benefits of data synchronization will be achieved if Ghana Invests in the necessary infrastructure, builds capacity and promotes data-driven innovation as well as fosters collaboration among government agencies, private sector organizations, and civil society groups

By prioritizing data synchronization, Ghana can unlock its full potential and achieve sustainable economic growth and development, he stressed.

The British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson commended Hon Sam George for his commitment to leverage technology for economic growth and development.

“The UK is keen to collaborate with Ghana in developing its data synchronization capabilities and we look forward to exploring opportunities for cooperation in this area”.

In attendance were the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Alexander Yaw Arphul, and Director of General Administration, Alfred Nortey. Staff from the British High Commission include; Johnson Singir, Science and Innovation Network Manager, Nana Frimpomaa, Green Economic Transformation Team Lead and Private Sector Development Advisor, and Jamie Proctor, West Africa Research and Innovation Team Lead.

