Minister says Free SHS will unleash potentials of youth

The Free Senior High, Technical and Vocational Education will help to unleash the potentials of the youth for development.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education said the two programmes had essentially provided a huge opportunity for every Ghanaian youth to access quality education.

Dr Adutwum said this in Sunyani when he interacted with the members of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs during a working visit to the region.

“The Government is investing hugely in TVET education not only to fetch direct jobs for graduates, but also push rapid industrialisation,” he said.

Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) centres had been put up in many schools in the region to ensure effective implementation.

He cited the SHSs at Jinijini in the Berekum West District and Koase in the Wenchi Municipality as well as the St. James Seminary/SHS at Abesim, near Sunyani as the locations of some of the centres.

“For a country to develop in this modern age, education, particularly STEM, should remain at the forefront and that is exactly what the Government is committed to doing”, the Minister said.

He said the nation’s gross tertiary education enrolment was low, hovering around 25 per cent, and called on all stakeholders to contribute to ensure that more students pursued higher education for the country to have a quality human resource base for development.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyeman Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, and the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, implored the Government to expand infrastructure at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, the Sunyani Technical University, and second cycle institution to facilitate teaching and learning.

He expressed concern over the abandonment of construction works on the Bono Regional Library project and appealed to the Minister to intervene for work to resume.