Minister shares government development agenda with Northern Ghanaians in New Jersey

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister has shared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government’s development agenda with the Northern Ghanaian Community in Jersey City, New Jersey in the United States.

He also urged the Northern Ghanaian Community in New Jersey to take advantage of the government programmes and policies to partner local and international companies to invest in the Ghanaian economy.

Alhaji Shani Shaibu made the remarks when he met the Ghanaian Community in Jersey City, New Jersey United States.

He was hopeful that Ghana would bounce back strongly after the shocks left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alhaji Shani Shaibu said the policies and programmes being implemented by the government were taking roots, growing, and would bear fruits.

He said some key initiatives taken under the government were in line with its promises to enhance Ghana’s socio-economic growth, encompass the ‘Free Senior High School (SHS)’ policy, ‘One District, One Factory (1D1F)’ project, National Digital Property Addressing System, and focus of economic policy from taxation to production.

The Northern Regional Minister also urged the Ghanaian Community in Jersey City to focus on the promotion of the Agriculture Waste Management, Real Estate and other business sectors that would boost the economy and development.

He called on them to rally more support for the agricultural sector and Agro processing as it remained the major business in the Northern sector.

According to him, the government’s vision to build a ‘Ghana beyond aid’ remained constant to discard the mentality of dependence on aid, charity, and hand-outs.

He also acknowledged the benefits and the economic boost of the remittances of Ghanaians in the diaspora send back home to their families and friends and thanked them for their support back home.

The Northern Ghanaian Community in Jersey City said the development of the Regions of the North was a top most priority on their agenda.

They said plans were underway with a proposal to venture into recycling of plastics in the Northern Region, adding that, their doors were opened for any partnerships from other local companies to curb the menace of plastic waste.

They also expressed appreciation to the Regional Minister and thanked him for having the North and for that matter Ghana at heart.