Minister supports Bibiani Education Directorate with dual desks

Western North Regional Minister Richard Obeng Ebbah has donated a total of 1,135 dual desks worth GHC120,000 to the Bibiani- Anhwiaso-Bekwai Education Directorate.

Presenting the furniture, the Minister said the donation formed part of the policy of one Child one Desk (1C1D) which was introduced to eradicate the era of limited school desks in the Region.

“We want to improve the quality of education in the newly created region, Mr Ebbah said, and advised the students in the region, and by extension to the entire nation to take their studies more seriously to enhance development.

Mr Ebbah appealed to the teachers and students to take good care of the desks to enable them to last longer.

Mr Benjamin. Armah, NPP Western North Regional Chairman for his part, pleaded with the students to learn hard so they could enjoy the Free Senior High School policy.

He urged Ghanaians to have faith in President Akufo Addo’s government in resolving the current economic hardships the country was grappling with and pleaded with stakeholders like timber firm operators, Businessmen and Educationists in the region to support the 1C1D policy to enhance teaching and learning in the Region.

Mrs Florence Dadzie, the Municipal Director of Education for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, who received the desks on behalf of the directorate, expressed gratitude to the Regional Minister for ensuring equitable distribution of the desks and promised that they would be taken good care of.