Minister swears in 15 out of 18 MDCEs in Volta

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has sworn-in 15 out of the expected 18 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the region into office.

The swearing-in ceremony on Friday was for all confirmed MDCEs who excluded Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, re-nominated Adaklu DCE, Mr Anthony Avorgbedor, re-nominated Ketu North MCE and Mr Prosper Patu Kofi, Akatsi North DCE, newly nominated, who failed to secure the required two-thirds majority votes to confirm their nominations.

The three nominees also failed to secure 50 percent of votes of the Assembly members present and voting and would have to wait for a decision on them by the President to either re-nominate them on reasonable grounds or have their nominations withdrawn.

Dr Letsa in a speech at the ceremony held in Ho, congratulated the MDCEs for their successful confirmation and hoped they would do their best to justify the enormous confidence reposed in them by the people in their respective Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) and the President.

He said failure to do that would mean indirectly giving up their positions for the many qualified candidates willing to get the job and better deliver on the ruling government’s transformation agenda.

“As you would admit, there are a significant number of interested and qualified persons on the touchline ready to take over your positions if you fail. This should serve as enough motivation for you to perform creditably without being prodded to do your duties as expected and as you must. His Excellency the President requires competent and proactive people to take charge of our various Assemblies to prosecute his agenda of developing and transforming the nation.”

The Dean of Regional Ministers said though the sustainable development of the Region was the collective responsibility of all including assembly members, youths, Civil Society Organization (CSOs) and religious groups, a sterling leadership from the new MDCEs was critical in harmonising and harnessing all the “varied talents, potentials and resources to bring about the desired and expected results.”

“It is in this vein that I will be expecting you to take charge of the day-to-day management and administration of the Assemblies. You must be very conversant with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (ACT 936), Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (ACT 921) and its regulations, Public Procurement (Amendment) Act 2016(ACT 914), National Development Planning Act and all other relevant Acts and Regulations.”