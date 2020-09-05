Mr Thomas Yaw Adjei Baffoe, the Deputy Central Regional Minister, has admonished New Patriotic Party’s Election 2020 Campaign Committees to end internal wranglings and to work as a team to retain the party in power.



He urged the committee members to embark on a house to house campaign to sell the good policies and programmes of President Akufo-Addo-led government to the people to vote for the party in the December 7, polls.

Mr Adjei Baffoe was speaking during the inauguration of a 29-Member election 2020 Campaign Committee for the Gomoa Central Constituency at Gomoa Aboso.

He said the campaign committee members have good stories to tell the people in the Region about the quality of governance in President Akufo-Addo’s three and half years.

He said the 2020 campaign approach would be different from that of 2016 because it is going to be issue-based.

The Deputy Minister said the committees needed to go the extra mile in the constituencies and the region to retain the 19 Parliamentary seats won in 2016 and to also win the presidential vote.

According to the Deputy Minister, the Central Region NPP had set a target of 60 per cent votes in the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He charged the campaign Committee members to double their efforts to win more seats for the party.

Mr Adjei Baffoe commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah for her determination in bringing infrastructural development into the Constituency.

He said Ghanaians had witnessed development in the areas of free Senior High School policy, NABCO, free water and electricity bills to mitigate them against the economic effects of COVID-19 pandemic, planting for food and jobs and many others to improve socio-economic advancement of Ghanaians.

Mrs Quansah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, urged the Campaign Committee Members to work hard to achieve the Party’s prime objective.

She called on the party supporters and Campaign Committee Members to eschew hatred, disunity, pull-him-down attitude, selfish interest and avoid issues that could breed disaffection for the party in the upcoming elections.

The MP said the Campaign Committee Members must strive hard to break the record of one term MP in the Gomoa Central Constituency.

Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, said the NPP and President AKufo-Addo had done enough for the constituency and it was important to vote for the party to continue the good work.

He said the Campaign Committee’s main agenda was to focus on victory for the party, adding that without hard work it would be difficult to win the December 7, polls.

Alhaji Omar Adams, the Gomoa Central Constituency Chairman and chairman of the Campaign Committee, said the members would ensure the Party win the election.

He said the committee would increase the votes of 2020 election to 70 per cent to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC).