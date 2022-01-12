Minister tells Departments and Agencies to support population census  

Madam Justina Owousu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has appealed to Departments, Agencies and Institutions to support the National Population and Housing Census, slated for June this year.

She explained the nation required accurate data for proper planning, and charged them to support the National Population Council to conduct the 2021 census to provide an accurate database for the nation.

Addressing them at a meeting in Sunyani, Mad Owusu-Banahene advised them to develop interest and be committed to the census activities.

She also called for good working relations and team work among the institutional heads and their subordinates to increase productivity, saying a harmonious working environment was needed to facilitate rapid socio-economic growth and development.

The Regional Minister noted that prerequisite peace remained paramount if the region could develop as expected, and appealed to the people to cherish and jealously preserve the prevailing peace of the region.

Mad. Owusu-Banahane expressed concern about moral decadence among the youth in the country, and appealed particularly to traditional authorities and educational institutions to help instill high moral values in the children, adolescents and youth of the country.

She underlined the need for the Ghana Education Service to re-organise the school curricula to prioritise culture and tradition, so that training of the pupils and students would be done without the ethics and moral values of the society.