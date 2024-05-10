Minister Thwarts Land-Grabbing

The Upper West Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu, took a decisive step towards preserving government lands by instructing the Lands Commission to halt their allocation to private individuals.

This move was prompted by a pressing concern raised by the overlord of the Waala Traditional Council during a formal meeting at the palace.

The overlord, expressing apprehension to President Akufo Addo in his last visit to the region, emphasized the urgency of preventing the sale of government lands to ensure their availability for future developmental projects.

Responding to the overlord’s appeal, President Akufo Addo swiftly tasked the Upper West Regional Minister with addressing the matter without delay.

In adherence to this directive, the Regional Minister engaged in discussions with the Lands Commission to implement an immediate cessation of government land allocations to private entities.

The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, reminded the Minister about the situation and pledged to conduct thorough investigations into existing allocations, potentially revoking them if deemed necessary.

Hon. Stephen Yakubu unveiled these developments during a courtesy visit to the Wa Naa Palace on May 7th, 2024, where he also seized the opportunity to introduce himself to the president of the Waala Traditional Council and solicit his support as he embarked on his tenure as the Upper West Regional Minister.

In his address, Hon. Stephen Yakubu attributed the improper sale of government lands in prime areas to a lack of commitment by the Lands Commission to protect these lands.

Amidst these discussions, Hon. Yakubu underscored the critical importance of collaborative efforts among traditional leaders and key stakeholders in the region to combat the pervasive issue of poverty that afflicts the northern sector of Ghana.

Anchoring his approach to the values of education, resilience, and self-determination, he articulated his commitment to providing resources aimed at uplifting the socio-economic status of the populace, and by extension alleviating poverty.

Additionally, he called for a paradigm shift in political dynamics, urging stakeholders to transcend political affiliations and unite in leveraging political resources to elevate the region above poverty.

In his speech, Naa Seidu Braimah, speaking on behalf of the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council, pledged their unwavering support for Minister Yakubu’s efforts to alleviate poverty in the region.

He commended the Minister for acknowledging the imperative of collective action in addressing the poverty challenge, considering it a significant step towards its resolution.