Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has pledged his readiness to resurrect the State Housing Project in the region, with the support of the relevant stakeholders.

He said the project was started in the region in 2007 but had since been stalled, and asked the Regional Economic Planning Officer to furnish him with the details of the project for the necessary action to be taken.

The minister indicated this at a meeting with Unit Heads of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) where a handover ceremony took place for the minister to officially resume office to serve a second four-year term.

He also cited the construction of the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga road as one of the major priorities he would execute.

Other areas of priority to the minister, which he identified, were; improving the health and education sectors as well as maintenance of peace and security in the region.

On health, the minister noted that at the time he took over the office in 2018, there were seven medical doctors at the Upper West Regional Hospital, but that there are currently 16 medical doctors at the hospital indicating that he would continue to work to attract more doctors to the region.

Speaking on education, Dr. Salih said “I was appalled when the minister of education said the gap between the south and the north is widening in terms of education”.

He said while performance at the Senior High School was improving in the south, it was declining in the north and noted that he would work assiduously to reverse the trend.

He said the government, as part of the agenda 111, would construct five district hospitals in the region – Wa East, Daffiama-Bussie-Issah, Wa West, Sissala West, and Lambussie Districts – to help improve access to quality healthcare services.

The minister, therefore, called for continued cooperation and teamwork of the staff to enable him to achieve the targets for the region.