Minister tours Nzema areas, inspects projects

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Minister for the Western Region, has inspected progress of work on government projects in the Nzema-East Municipality of the region.

The inspection of projects formed part of the Minister’s three-day working tour to the Nzema area.

The Minister first inspected the 5,000-seater capacity Axim Youth Centre, which comprise of a sports stadium, hostel, stores and spaces for indoor games.

Phase two of the project is about 85% complete, and the rest are to be completed by November 22022.

Mr. Darko-Mensah later inspected progress of work on the construction of the Axim fishing habour, where the consultants on the project disclosed that marine works which include reclamation of sea land, defence walls, boat/ship landing was 100 percent complete and that funds were being mobilized to finance the second phase.

The construction of a day care centre, a cold store, a store, a rest room, changing room, fish market, net mending area among others, were about 60 percent complete.

The Regional Minister later toured Fort St. Antonio, where he declared that the Fort was a grave historical monument which the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) was determined to reap full benefits from to spearhead development of the area.

Mr. Darko-Mensah also paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Council, Awulae Attibrukusu III, who expressed his profound appreciation to the government for the ongoing sea defence wall project along the coast of the Axim community.

According to the chief, the project would help save the lives of his people and boost the local economy of the area.

Awulae Attibrukusu however, appealed to the government to expedite work on the project which he said had come to a standstill for some time now.

He was happy that the Nzema East Municipality has had its fair share of the national cake under the current government.

In his response, the Regional Minister assured the chief that the project, which is in fulfilment of a pledge the President made to the people, would be completed on schedule.

He said the government was organising itself financially to reinvest in similar projects at Amaful Kuma in the region, and Keta in the Volta Region.

The Minister said the late Paa Grant, one of the founding fathers of the country hailed from Axim, adding, ”The first Bank of British West Africa was in Axim, hence the need to develop the area to befit its status.”

The Minister later inspected ongoing works at the site of the Axim Sea Defence wall.

It was revealed that the project, which was being undertaken by Makam Plant Hire Ltd. (MPH), is about 100 is complete.

The Minister and his entourage also inspected the progress of work on the construction of a mini-harbor and fish landing site in Axim.

He expressed satisfaction about the status of work and said so far, all the key components, including the quay wall, have been completed.

The other components include administration building, fish market, net mending hall, ice making plant, fuel depot, day care, toilet facility, and a power station among others.

“As you can see, the artisanal fishermen have already started using the facility. I have asked the contractor to pave the compound to tidy up the whole project,” he stressed.

He pointed out that the assembly was looking at industrializing the fishing business to have a positive impact on the people.

The project, being executed by China Harbour Engineering Company, is also about 85 per cent complete and would be completed by December this year.