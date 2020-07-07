Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister, has called for everybody to ensure strict observance of the safety measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, as they go to the registration centres to get their names into the new voters’ roll being compiled by the Electoral Commission (EC).

She said the disease was real, and that the region had 19 confirmed cases.

They should therefore avoid doing anything that would expose them to the risk of contracting the infection.

Mrs. Kumi-Richardson gave the advice when she toured some voter registration centres in the Sunyani East and Sunyani West Constituencies.

She had earlier visited some registration centres in 10 other constituencies in the region to see for herself how things were going.

Mrs. Kumi-Richardson distributed nose masks and hand sanitizers to people found at those centres and the officials of the EC undertaking the exercise.

She urged that these were used at all times to protect themselves and others from contracting the pathogen.

She expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation and participation exhibited by the applicants, and entreated them to continue to adhere to social and physical distancing protocols.

The Regional Minister asked all eligible voters to make sure that they registered to enable them to vote in the December 07, general election.

