Minister urges Board to promote vulnerable children interest

Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Caretaker Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection, has called on the Governing Board of the Central Adoption Authority to develop policies and programmes to promote the wellbeing of vulnerable children.

She said issues of children, as well as adoptions, were very dear to the President and as such would closely monitor the performance of the Board.

Mrs Dapaah made the call when she inaugurated the nine-member Governing Board of the Central Adoption Authority under Section 86 of the Children’s Amendment Act, 2016 (Act 937), on Thursday, in Accra.

She said the Board was expected to recommend policies, programmes and services for the protection of children from adoption-related abuses, including exploitation, trafficking and to also prevent improper practices contrary to the Children Amendment Act, 2016 (Act 937) and other relevant laws, including 1993 the Hague Convention.

“The Board has a task of ensuring that adoptions in the country are conducted in the best interest of the child and conformity with the Hague Convention on the protection of children and co-operation in respect of intercountry adoption.”

The Caretaker Minister entreated the Board to ensure that the current reforms in the adoption process in the country were sustained through pragmatic measures that would encourage continuous post-adoption monitoring of adoptive families for both in-country and intercountry adoption.

She urged them to develop a good working relationship and establish constant communication with the Ministry to be able to deliver.

“We know that the faithful manner in which you have served in your various capacities necessitated your appointment and we are hopeful that you will deliver.”

Dr Afisah Zakari, Chief Director of the Ministry and Board Chairperson, pledged the committee’s commitment to their task, saying they would deliver on their mandate and ensure that policies and strategies were put in place to protect and promote the wellbeing of vulnerable children.

Members of the board include Dr Afisah Zakariah, Dr Comfort Asare, Her Ladyship Justice Eudora Christina Dadson, Mad. Lawrencia Akorli, Mad. Nicholina Asare, Dr. Senalor K. Yawlui, Barimah Kwasi Amankwah, Mad. Yvonne Amegashie and Mr Stephen Tikai Dombo.