Minister urges Heads of Department to collaborate for development of Bono Region

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has urged regional Heads of Departments and Agencies (HoDs) to collaborate and contribute to achieving the level of development needed for the region.

She said when organisations, operating in the same industry and sector team up with each other to share knowledge, skills and expertise and also discuss problems and identify potential solutions, government projects that were stalled would begin to move on.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene gave the advice when she addressed a meeting of regional HoDs held in Sunyani to discuss challenges facing public organisations and institutions and other issues drawing back the progress of the region.

She stressed the need for the HoDs to build stronger relationships among themselves and also advised them to improve cordiality with their subordinates to create room for young employees to have opportunities to perform to expectation.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene said sometimes subordinates were required to assess and recommend their bosses for promotions and further employment opportunities, saying that was the time cordial relationship with subordinates would become helpful.

On the security situation in the region, she emphasised there was the need for the contribution of everyone to strengthen it, citing particularly that the approach of the yuletide made it even more significant and urged residents to eschew tendencies that threatened the region’s peace and security.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the construction of the National Cathedral, saying “it is a big state asset and monument” and thus appealed not only to the HoDs but every Ghanaian, both individuals and groups to contribute in cash in support of the government for the completion of that project on schedule.

Regional heads of departments, agencies and directorates, notably health, education, agriculture and roads, that were direct implementing bodies of the government’s flagship policies and programmes addressed the meeting on developments relating to their respective sectors for the progress of the region.