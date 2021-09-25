Minister urges market women, traders to keep surroundings clean

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has advised market women and traders to keep the markets and their surroundings clean to prevent any outbreak of diseases.

During a visit to the ‘Masom Masom’ and other satellite markets in the Sunyani Municipality, Mad. Owusu-Banahene expressed disgust about the unsanitary condition in the area which could contribute to the outbreak of diseases.

The Regional Minister told the traders and market women it was their responsibility to ensure they sold food and other items in a clean environment and promised to improve on the market situation.

She also asked traders selling at unauthorised places to vacate or face forceful ejection, saying, the Regional Coordinating Council would soon undertake a decongestion exercise to ward-off the traders.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene reminded the traders it was dangerous for them to pack and sell their wares along the road and advised them to vacate.

She advised the market women to always wear their nose masks, use hand sanitizers and observe social distancing to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus Disease.

The Regional Minister admitted the rains had created a serious mess in the market and some neighbourhoods where road constructions were going on in the Sunyani Municipality, and promised to facilitate the completion of those road projects and improve the market situation as well.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene bemoaned about the deplorable nature of the Baakoniaba road and appealed to the J. A Adom Company Limited, contractors working on it to speed up work to facilitate the movements of the people and their economic activities.

At the Business District (CBD), the Regional Minister expressed discomfort with poor access roads as well as increasing human and vehicular traffic, and asked the Urban Roads Department to reshape the roads.

She advised traders around CBD to stay off the road to lessen the traffic, warning those who failed to do so would be ejected forcefully.