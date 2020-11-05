Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Northern region to put in place stringent measures to ensure peace before, during and after December 7 elections.

He said it was their duty to consolidate the gains made so far in maintaining peace and stability in the region, hence, the need for the MMDCEs to devise strategies and mechanisms to prevent political violence in their various areas in this electioneering period.

He made the call, in Tamale, at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council’s second annual meeting, which was held to deliberate on development issues affecting the region, and to seek ideas on tackling them.

It brought together MMDCEs, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Presiding Members in the region.

Mr Saeed said political violence was a barrier to attaining socio-economic development in the region and the nation as a whole, adding; “it is important that you collaborate with security agencies in your various areas to maintain peace among citizens”.

He advised politicians to avoid engaging in politics of insults and other forms of abusive gestures, which he indicated could compromise the peace the region was enjoying.

The Northern Regional Minister further advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for their personal interests, and advised them to lead the campaign against political violence in their communities.

“I am appealing to traditional and religious leaders and opinion leaders in the region to join forces to ensure members of their communities continue to live in harmony, before, during and after the December 7 polls”, he added.