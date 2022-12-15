Minister urges traditional authorities to end atrocious cultural practices

Mr Yidana Zakaria, the North East Regional Minister, has called on the traditional authorities in the country to help end outmoded and cruel cultural practices, which threaten the health, unity, peace and lives of the people.

He noted that female genital mutilation, child labour, some widowhood rites, child marriage, and maltreatment of old women and men accused of witchcraft among others were all atrocious practices that should to stop immediately.

He lamented that such practices militated against the development of the country in countless and unimaginable ways.

“As a region, a lot of efforts have been made in sensitising and educating our chiefs and people on the need to uproot some of these unacceptable practices in our culture,” he said.

Mr Zakaria was speaking at the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) in Cape Coast.

The festival is celebrated every two years on rotational basis to provide a platform to showcase the diversity and richness of Ghana’s ethnic and regional cultures to stimulate peace and unity.

This year’s celebration marks the 60th Anniversary of the event, on the theme: “Reviving Patriotism, Peace and Unity through Cultural Diversity for Sustainable Development”.

The minister entreated citizens to strongly uphold worthy social values such as politeness, respect for the aged, cooperative spirit, discipline and hospitality, which were the acceptable behaviours in society.

“Ghana’s diverse and unique cultures are what have contributed to the unity and peace over the years. So, whether in Kente or smock, we are one people.”

Touching on the North East Region, he said it was the home of a number of ethnic groups, including the Mamprusis, Bimobas, Konkombas, Frafras and Moshis who were peace-loving and hardworking with unique cultures and dishes.

He touted the region’s tourism sites including the Naa Jaringa Wall, built in the 18th century to ward off slave raiders, the Kwame Nkrumah Guest House, the Scarp at Nakpanduri, and the Naira Palace, the oldest in the country.

He, therefore, urged both domestic and foreign tourists to visit the region for a lifetime experience.

Mr Zakaria admonished Ghanaians to demonstrate patriotism, peace and solidarity as the country experienced recovery efforts from the economic turmoil.